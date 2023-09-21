share
New Study Shows Resilience Is Not a Fixed Personality Trait, but Changes Over Time

Resilience fluctuates based on a variety of factors — ranging from an individual’s stress levels to how emotionally stable they are.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 16, 2021
what causes resilience to change over time
