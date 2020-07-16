share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Goldfish Dumped in Lakes Grow to ‘Monstrous’ Sizes, Threatening Local Species

“They grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants,” an expert said.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 14, 2021
why aquarium fish shouldn't be dumped in lakes
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencefish
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related