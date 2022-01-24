share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

New Study Finds a Generational Link Between Smoking and Body Fat

Females had a higher body fat if their grandfathers or great-grandfathers began smoking before puberty, according to 30-year-old research.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jan 24, 2022
higher body fat in females
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthsmoking
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related