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64% of Covid19 Vaccine Side‑Effects Are Not Due to Vaccines, but the ‘Nocebo Effect’: Study

“Medicine is based on trust… informing the public about the potential for nocebo responses could help reduce worries about COVID-19 vaccination, which might decrease vaccination hesitancy.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jan 19, 2022
vaccine side effects due to nocebo effect
Image Credits: Unsplash/ Getty
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BodiesHealthcovid19 vaccine
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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