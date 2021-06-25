share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

New Research Identifies ‘Purging Disorder’ as Distinct From Bulimia

“What we really need are treatments that do a better job treating symptoms when binge eating isn’t present and we don’t really have that right now.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
May 2, 2022
purging disorder new eating disorder
Image Credits: Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbulimia
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related