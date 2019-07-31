share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Early Warning Signs Can Help Detect Eating Disorders

An unusual number of accidents, self-harm, mental disorders, drug and supplement consumption could be red flags for eating disorders.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jul 31, 2019
eating disorder signs
A new study has identified a collection of diagnoses, behaviors and prescriptions common to people who were eventually diagnosed with eating disorders.
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related