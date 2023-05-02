share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

New Forest Conservation Rules Are Against Indigenous Populations: NCST Panel

The new set of rules, introduced in July 2022, give precedence to “project clearance” instead of the rights of forest people, a panel alleged.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Oct 21, 2022
Forest Conservation Rules, 2022
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentforests
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

Related