share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Conservation Efforts Must Integrate Indigenous Perspectives

“We can use science to translate ancestral wisdom into a modern context,” and highlight a way to address environmental justice issues.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jan 26, 2022
how indigenous knowledge can help conservation
Image Credit: Getty Images/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentbiodiversity
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related