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Indigenous People Lived in the Amazon for 5,000 Years Without Damaging the Ecosystem: Study

Researchers found the forests were not “cleared, farmed, or otherwise significantly altered in prehistory.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jun 9, 2021
amazon rainforest biodiversity
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FutureEnvironmentAmazon rainforest
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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