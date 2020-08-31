share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Scientists Are Employing 3D Printing to Devise Treatments for Breast Cancer

Scientists used 3D bioprinting or biofabrication, a method used in medical research to fabricate biological organs and tissues in the lab.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Oct 20, 2022
3D Printing Breast Cancer Tumors
Image Credit: Madhuri Dey/Ozbolat Lab
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceHealth
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

Related