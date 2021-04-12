share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

New Education Policy Will Promote Mother Tongues Through Bilingual Teaching

Officials say the policy will broaden access to education, but critics worry it discourages the English skills needed in a globalized world.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Apr 12, 2021
mother tongue india
Image Credit: DNA India
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureeducation
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related