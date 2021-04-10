share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: The Beauty Pageant Judge Who ‘De‑Crowned’ Mrs. Sri Lanka For Being Divorced Got Arrested

This week in The Buzz Cut, we bring you a mysterious Jennifer Lopez video and the rise of vaccine outfits.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Apr 10, 2021
mrs sri lanka
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeoplecovid19 lockdown
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related