share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Natural Disasters, Conflicts Have Forced More Than 19 Million Children Out of Their Homes: UNICEF

Living in crowded camps with limited access to sanitation facilities may become even more dangerous during the Covid19 pandemic.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
May 6, 2020
highest number of displaced children in 2019
Image Credit: Al Jazeera
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticechildren
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related