share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Disadvantaged Children More Likely to Have Language Problems Than Those With More Privilege

Not addressing language development issues early could reduce opportunities and continue the cycle of poverty.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Oct 24, 2019
disadvantaged children learning language
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeHealth
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related