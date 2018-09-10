share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Naomi Osaka Was Robbed, And We Are All Complicit

Why aren’t we celebrating her stoic strength and near-perfect game?

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Sep 10, 2018
Naomi Osaka tennis
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureSerena Williams
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related