share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Sabyasachi Believes He Has Reinvented Boobs

Rolling our eyes at the latest in his history of sexist comments.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Sep 7, 2018
sabyasachi
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureEveryday Sexism
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related