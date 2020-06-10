Doctor Diary, Day 7: “In the Middle of the Sampling, I Had a Blackout.”

A 28-year-old anesthetist working in the OR of a government hospital in Mumbai shares the ups and downs of her days as a doctor amidst the Covid19 pandemic. This is the seventh installment of a daily diary she shares with The Swaddle.

Morning: Getting tested I went to the hospital in the morning. I gave samples for antibody testing. I know it sounds crazy but I want a positive. I’m not sure if it helps or not to have antibodies, but there is some reassurance that I have been infected without a morbid course. The results are not expected anytime soon. I’m not sure how long.

In the middle of the sampling, I had a blackout. It doesn’t happen usually. I hadn’t had my breakfast, so I was all sweaty, cold, and giddy. I just lay down with my legs up. A friend got me some ORS drink. I ended up needing to go in for a fresh draw after since the first sample wasn’t sufficient. They had only gotten 1cc out of me, and they needed 3cc.

Afternoon: Catching up on calls All day, I was expecting a case to come up soon. It was my turn next. It makes me anxious, so I’m always pacing. I wanted to get done with it.

I cooked some khichdi and lauki ki sabzi with my roommates for lunch. Then I did a conference call with my parents and in-laws. It was so nice and light-hearted. Then I mulled over some wedding outfits.

Night: Waiting for the call My mother-in-law sent some prawn curry and sol kadi for dinner. I literally wolfed it down.

I’m hoping I can finish off the call sometime in the night. I try to sleep early so I’m rested when it comes in. But you can’t, even if you try. You keep waking up every hour to make sure you haven’t missed any calls.

I have a routine blood check-up tomorrow. Hope I’m home then. I’m getting these tests done because I haven’t done my routine labs, like sugars, thyroid profile. I don’t want to be having any treatable issues. It’s some private lab, so they’ll come to collect my sample in the morning. 6:30 a.m., I’ve been told. I could have done it in the hospital but with Covid19 and it being short-staffed, I wouldn’t want to do that just for my personal reasons.

Midnight: Getting the call I got a call at 11:30 for a C-section. It was uneventful. I was done at 1:30. Got back, showered and hoping to get a restful sleep.

I think doctors either overdo sleep or we don’t get enough. I don’t think there’s a middle ground. On call days, you’re always on tenterhooks. Post-call days, you won’t wake up with a thunderstorm. Now that I am always on call, I’m still learning.

As told to Rajvi Desai.

