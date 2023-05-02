share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Mountain Plants Face Extinction as Shrinking Glaciers Force Them to Compete for Space

Mountain flora is on an “escalator to extinction” that has plants growing at higher altitudes as climates warm.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Feb 1, 2021
how do melting glaciers impact mountain ecosystems
Image Credit: Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentBiodiversity Crisis
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related