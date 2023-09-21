share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Facebook’s Oversight Board Orders Restoration of 4 of 5 Censored Posts, Highlighting Complexity of Identifying Hate Speech Online

The board is tasked with reviewing user appeals of Facebook posts censored for hate speech, nudity, misinformation and more.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jan 29, 2021
facebook oversight board
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureTechcensorship
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related