share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Grindr Fined by Norway for Sharing Highly Personal User Data With Advertisers

The LGBTQIA+ dating app shared location, sexual orientation, and mental health information without users’ consent.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jan 27, 2021
Grindr data sharing
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureTechdating
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related