Millions Marooned, Hundreds Dead, as River Brahmaputra Floods Arunachal, Assam

The Brahmaputra River, which flows through Tibet, India, and Bangladesh, burst in Assam, severely endangering people and animals.

Aditi Murti
Jul 20, 2020
south asia floods
Image credit: PTI
Aditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

