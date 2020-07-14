share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Snow Cover That Feeds Himalayan Rivers Has Shrunk This Year: Report

Any decrease in the amount of water these rivers can discharge has a direct bearing on India’s water security

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Jul 14, 2020
snow cover declining in the himalayas affecting river flows
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related