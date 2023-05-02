share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Mexican Women Seize Government Building to Demand Action on Gender Violence

The women said they will treat the building as a shelter for victims of gender-based violence until the government takes action.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Sep 17, 2020
mexico gender violence protests
Image credit: Amazon
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsgender violence
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related