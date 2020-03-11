share
The Swdl
Thousands of Mexican Women Disappear in Protest of Femicide

The Mexican president responded by saying the strike was a conspiracy against his administration.

Rajvi Desai
Mar 11, 2020
A Day Without Women
Image Credit: Reuters
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

