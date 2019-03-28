share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Men Find Wearing Masks ‘Shameful, Not Cool and a Sign of Weakness’: U.S. Survey

The only way to combat this notion is to challenge the underlying masculinity norms that prevent men from caring for their well-being.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
May 15, 2020
men find wearing masks not cool
Image Credit: Reuters
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecoronavirus
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related