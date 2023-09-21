share
Male Baboons Live Longer if They Have Female Friends: Study

Male baboons thrive when they have relationships that don’t require fighting for dominance.

Rajvi Desai
Oct 5, 2020
do baboons make friends
Image Credit: neprimateconservancy.org
FutureSciencefriendship
