share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

A Series of Charts Shows Mothers Take an Income Hit All Over the World

Unsurprisingly, parenthood barely affects men’s earnings.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Feb 5, 2019
motherhood pay gap
Image courtesy of Andrea De Santis via Behance
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticefamily
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related