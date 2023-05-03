share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Girls Choose Provider Over Caregiver Roles When They Think Society is Becoming More Gender Equal

Changes to men’s roles influence girls’ aspirations.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Dec 7, 2018
Girls Choose Provider Over Caregiver Roles When They Think Society is Becoming More Gender Equal
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentitygender roles
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related