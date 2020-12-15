share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Liberal Arts Education Is Seen as ‘Less Than’ in India, but It Teaches the Skills India Desperately Needs

The multi-disciplinary model instills critical thinking and empathy, key skills in tackling climate change, economic, and gender inequality.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Mar 23, 2021
liberal arts india
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle/Alamy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureclimate change
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related