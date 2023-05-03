share
Know Your Rights: Miscarriage Leave in India

An HR executive explains the rights women have to avail of miscarriage leave under the Maternity Benefits Act.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Jun 21, 2019
Illustration by Gauri Kumar
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

