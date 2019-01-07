share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Packaging Disguises Sugary Drinks as Healthy Choices, Deceives Parents: Study

Without any difference in design and marketing, it’s difficult to know which children’s fruit drinks have added sugars or sweeteners, say experts.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Oct 29, 2019
kids drinks marketing
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthartificial sweeteners
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related