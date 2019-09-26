share
The Swdl
Study: Only Children Aren’t Any More Narcissistic Than Those With Siblings

Researchers report that only children did not score significantly higher than those with siblings in tests for personality traits like self-glorification and having rivalries.

Aditi Murti
Oct 28, 2019
Image Credit – Modern Family
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

