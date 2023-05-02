share
The Swdl
Japanese City Yamato Has Banned ‘Smartphone Walking’

The ban, meant to prevent distraction injuries, doesn’t impose penalties, but relies instead on the power of community and social pressure.

Devrupa Rakshit
Aug 20, 2020
japan bans smartphone walking
Image Credit: Getty Images
