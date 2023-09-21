share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Delhi Court: Sedition Laws Can’t Be Used to “Quieten the Disquiet,” in Bail Hearing for Pro‑Farmers Protest Cases

The accused men had shared videos that falsely portrayed police response to the protests, which amounts to nothing more than spreading rumors, the court said.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Feb 17, 2021
farmer's protest
Image Credit: IStock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticefarmer protests
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related