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It’s Okay: To Not Have a Hobby

Society casts people without a ‘passion’ as dull or even incompetent — but no one gets to dictate your idea of recreation.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 23, 2021
is it normal to have no hobbies
Image Credit: Fine Art America
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SocietyCultureIt's Okay!
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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