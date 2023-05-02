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The Buzz Cut: Men’s Rights Activists Strike Against Marriage, Unaware They Are Fulfilling Feminists’ Dreams

This week in The Buzz Cut, men’s rights activists become their own worst enemies, a male actor is spared by the media, and religious sentiments battle for their lives.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jan 22, 2022
marriage strike mens rights activists
Image Credits: Getty/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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