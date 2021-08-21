share
The Swdl
It’s Okay: To Be Mediocre

Proving your exceptionalism — especially on social media — can be exhausting. A seemingly ‘average’ life empowers personal choice.

Saumya Kalia
Aug 22, 2021
SocietyCulturehuman behavior
Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

