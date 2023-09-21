share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Is This Normal? “I Talk To Inanimate Objects”

Called anthropomorphism, the tendency to attribute human traits or intentions to non-living entities has been linked to social intelligence.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jan 25, 2021
why do people talk to inanimate objects
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureEmpathy
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related