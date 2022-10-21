share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Is This Normal? “I Hate Relaxing”

The fact that we’re constantly on edge due to a multitude of stressors messes with our internal systems, preventing us from relaxing.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 21, 2022
why some people can't relax
Image Credit: Dreamstime
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureadhd
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related