share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Is This Normal? “I Experience Life As if I’m Watching Myself in a Movie”

When you’re literally acting for an invisible audience every day, it’s easy to get caught up in observing yourself rather than experiencing life.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jan 24, 2022
why do i feel like I'm living in a movie
Image Credit: Getty Images/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureanxiety
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related