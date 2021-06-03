share
The Swdl
Is This Normal? “I Can’t Make Myself Go To Bed on Time”

Differences in circadian rhythms determine our chronotype — determining whether we’re “morning larks” or “night owls.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 8, 2022
Image Credit: Alamy/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

