The Swdl
How Sleeping Next to Our Partners Can Improve Our Health and Wellbeing

Sharing a bed with our romantic partners can reduce anxiety and depression, besides allowing us to fall asleep faster and sleep longer.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 15, 2022
why sleeping next to our partner is good for mental health
Image Credit: Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Devrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

