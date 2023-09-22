share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Is the Women’s Reservation Bill Really as Progressive as it Seems?

From implementation delays to the exclusion of marginalized communities, the women’s reservation bill has several flaws.

written by
Ananya Singh
published
Sep 20, 2023
women's reservation bill
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPolitics
AuthorAnanya Singh

Ananya Singh is a Senior Staff Writer at TheSwaddle. She has previously worked as a journalist, researcher and copy editor. Her work explores the intersection of environment, gender and health, with a focus on social and climate justice.

Related