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RPF Train Killing Forces Us to Pay Attention to Impunity

A video of a uniformed constable killing Muslim passengers and urging others on how to vote prompts urgent questions.

written by
Ananya Singh
published
Aug 1, 2023
impunity
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PowerJustice
AuthorAnanya Singh

Ananya Singh is a Senior Staff Writer at TheSwaddle. She has previously worked as a journalist, researcher and copy editor. Her work explores the intersection of environment, gender and health, with a focus on social and climate justice.

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