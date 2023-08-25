share
How WFI Failed Indian Wrestlers – and India

The global governing body for wrestling has suspended WFI for failing to hold elections — a setback for Indian wrestlers and the nation.

written by
Ananya Singh
published
Aug 25, 2023
india wrestling
Image Credits: PTI
Tags
PowerJusticesexual harassment
AuthorAnanya Singh

Ananya Singh is a Senior Staff Writer at TheSwaddle. She has previously worked as a journalist, researcher and copy editor. Her work explores the intersection of environment, gender and health, with a focus on social and climate justice.

