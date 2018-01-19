share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: New Zealand’s Pregnant PM Is Our New Girl Crush

In The Buzz Cut, we give our take on all of the intellectual and Internet-famous, celebrity and bizarre, buzzy and overlooked family and parenting news we gossiped about all week. Girl crush. Jacinda Ardern, New Ze...

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jan 19, 2018
the buzz cut jacinda adern
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureThe Buzz Cut
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related