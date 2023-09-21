share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Indians Are Trading Pangolins Illegally on YouTube

The illegal trade enables animal abuse, threatens the ecosystem, and puts us at risk of zoonotic diseases.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 31, 2021
online pangolin trade india
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecovid19
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related