share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Reunion Shows Are Rarely Satisfying. So Why Do We Keep Asking For Them?

This week in The Buzz Cut, we unpack the villain trope in “Cruella de Vil” and the politics of family WhatsApp groups.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 29, 2021
what happens in friends reunion
Image Credit: HBO Max
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeoplefilm and TV
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related