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New Voices in the Indian Comedy Scene Might Break Its Reliance on Stereotypes

Stand-up comedians who aren’t straight men gleefully smash bigoted stereotypes in their routines.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Aug 13, 2019
indian stand up comedy
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Societycomedystereotypes
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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