share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Difference Between a Psychopath and a Sociopath

Psychopathic is a clinical description of a personality; sociopathic isn’t.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Aug 13, 2019
difference between psychopath and sociopath
Image Credit: “American Psycho” (Edward R. Pressman Productions/Muse Productions) 2000
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureemotional health
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related